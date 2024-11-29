Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon
Web Desk
1:04 PM | November 29, 2024
National

Pakistan’s 21st consignment of humanitarian aid for the war-stricken people of Palestine and Lebanon successfully arrived in Damascus, Syria, on Wednesday.

The chartered flight, carrying 17 tons of relief items provided by the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria, Shahid Akhtar.

This initiative reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

In a related effort last October, Pakistan dispatched 100 tons of humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets, to assist Palestinians enduring relentless Israeli bombardment. The aid was routed through Egypt for distribution in Gaza.

At the time, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its inaction and called for an immediate cessation of Gaza’s bombardment and blockade.

Punjab CM Maryam approves outsourcing of solid waste services

Pakistan remains committed to standing with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, providing vital relief and advocating for an end to violence and human suffering.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024