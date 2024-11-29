Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon

Pakistan’s 21st consignment of humanitarian aid for the war-stricken people of Palestine and Lebanon successfully arrived in Damascus, Syria, on Wednesday.

The chartered flight, carrying 17 tons of relief items provided by the Government of Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria, Shahid Akhtar.

This initiative reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

In a related effort last October, Pakistan dispatched 100 tons of humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets, to assist Palestinians enduring relentless Israeli bombardment. The aid was routed through Egypt for distribution in Gaza.

At the time, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its inaction and called for an immediate cessation of Gaza’s bombardment and blockade.

Pakistan remains committed to standing with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, providing vital relief and advocating for an end to violence and human suffering.