PCB chairman congratulates Pakistan team

LAHORE - PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the national team for clinching the ODI series against Zimbabwe. “The players outclassed Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI to secure the series,” said Naqvi. He particularly praised Kamran Ghulam for his remarkable century. “Without a doubt, Kamran Ghulam played a brilliant innings and laid the foundation for Pakistan’s victory.” The PCB chairman also commended the bowlers for their excellent performance. “The Pakistani bowlers played a key role in the win with their outstanding bowling.” He concluded by acknowledging the team’s unity and determination. “The players showcased passion and played as a united force, leading to this success.”