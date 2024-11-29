Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB chairman congratulates Pakistan team

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the national team for clinching the ODI series against Zimbabwe. “The players outclassed Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI to secure the series,” said Naqvi. He particularly praised Kamran Ghulam for his remarkable century. “Without a doubt, Kamran Ghulam played a brilliant innings and laid the foundation for Pakistan’s victory.” The PCB chairman also commended the bowlers for their excellent performance. “The Pakistani bowlers played a key role in the win with their outstanding bowling.” He concluded by acknowledging the team’s unity and determination. “The players showcased passion and played as a united force, leading to this success.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024