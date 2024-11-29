PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ramped up its operations against the sale of substandard and adulterated food. The food safety teams inspected milk tankers, dairy manufacturing units, water plants, and snack factories, taking stringent actions against violators. During a checkpoint at 18-Kassi, officials tested 27 milk tankers and discarded 1,700 litres of adulterated milk found lacking natural fat and essential nutrients. Additionally, five milk suppliers were fined Rs55,000. A dairy unit owner was booked after samples of desi ghee failed quality tests due to the presence of substandard ingredients at Aziz Hotel Chowk. In Kotli Najabat, a water purification plant production was halted till improvement after its samples failed safety standards.