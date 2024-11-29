PM Shehbaz decides to establish Federal Anti-Riots Force

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, established a task force under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to identify the people involved in spreading chaos and violence in Islamabad earlier this week and take strict action against them.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and representatives of the security forces will be members of the task force.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, the prime minister also decided to set up a Federal Riot-Control Force to prevent future attempts to spread chaos and violence in the country.

The force will be equipped with professional training and necessary equipment, on the lines of international standards.

In addition, the meeting also decided to set up the Federal Forensic Lab in which modern technology will be used to investigate and collect evidence of such incidents.

It was also decided to modernize the Islamabad Safe City project besides strengthening the federal prosecution service.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that Pakistan was moving towards stability and development, adding that the enemies of the country’s development will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the land of brave and proud people.

“A handful of disruptors do not represent honorable and respectful Pashtun community,” the prime minister said adding that the November 24th aggression was rejected by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all Pakistanis.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of everyone to stop such nefarious attempts to protect the country and its economic and national security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to the PM Rana Sana Ullah, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials attended the meeting.