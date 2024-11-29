PMA Blackmail

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Multan chapter, appears to have taken a regrettable page out of the Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) playbook by rallying to defend individuals credibly accused of gross medical malpractice. Members of Nishtar Hospital’s dialysis unit were found negligent in the transmission of the serious HIV/AIDS virus to 25 kidney patients—a scandal that rightly drew reprimands from Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz. Instead of accepting accountability, these medical professionals have banded together, threatening to shut down all hospitals in the province unless the suspended staff are reinstated. This is blackmail of the worst kind.

The situation reflects an alarming disregard for medical ethics. These doctors have not only violated their Hippocratic Oath but have also prioritized their personal positions, prestige, and financial benefits over their solemn duty to protect lives. Their decision to threaten a province-wide shutdown of public hospitals and outpatient departments puts countless lives at risk, especially among the most vulnerable segments of society—those who rely on public healthcare because they cannot afford private treatment. The PMA’s actions serve only to harm the general population, with the inevitable suffering and potential loss of life falling disproportionately on the poorest.

The PMA’s stance highlights a warped sense of priorities, placing professional solidarity above patient safety and public welfare. This reckless behaviour will undoubtedly result in preventable tragedies, and the blame will rest squarely on the PMA for exacerbating an already dire healthcare crisis.

The Punjab government has previously faced similar tactics from the Young Doctors Association and handled them with commendable firmness. It must adopt the same strict approach in dealing with the PMA, ensuring that justice prevails and that the public is not held hostage by the very individuals entrusted with their care. Medical malpractice cannot and must not be shielded under the guise of professional unity.