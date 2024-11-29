Friday, November 29, 2024
PMDC extends BDS degree to five years for global alignment

PMDC extends BDS degree to five years for global alignment
Web Desk
2:50 PM | November 29, 2024
National

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially extended the duration of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program from four to five years, aligning it with international standards.

Under the revised structure, the fifth year will focus on clerkship, followed by a mandatory one-year house job. This change ensures that Pakistan's dental education meets global norms, where BDS degrees typically span five years.

The updated curriculum will be implemented nationwide starting from the 2024-25 academic session. The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has already adopted this structure, and all universities across the country are now required to follow suit.

Web Desk

National

