President Zardari urges global action against Israel’s aggression

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression and called for immediate global intervention to end the genocide of Palestinians.

In his message on Friday, the president urged the international community to act decisively, emphasizing that the continued occupation and violations of international law remain the primary obstacles to peace in the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders.

“The global conscience cannot ignore the plight of millions enduring unprecedented hardships under Israeli occupation,” he stated, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice.

Highlighting the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and other occupied territories, noted that over 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, had been killed in the past year due to Israeli aggression. He condemned the deliberate obstruction of life-saving humanitarian aid by Israel, which has compounded the suffering of millions and hindered the efforts of organizations like UNRWA.

The president also warned that Israel’s impunity and actions threaten peace and stability across the region. He called on the United Nations Security Council to enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, ensure unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, and hold Israel accountable for its actions, which the International Court of Justice has described as "plausible genocide."

“Let this day serve as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure justice and equality for the Palestinian people,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine’s inalienable rights and pursuing measures to ensure accountability for Israel’s violations.