Friday, November 29, 2024
Principal arrested for assaulting female student in Lodhran

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  Lodhran Police have arrested a private school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a seventh class student. According to a spokesperson for the police, father of the victim girl submitted an application with Sadr police, stating that a private school principal, identified as Muhammad Arshad, son of Nazeer Ahmad, stopped his daughter from leaving the school after the closing time on the pretext of cleaning classrooms. Later, he sexually assaulted the minor girl in his office.  DSP Sadr Circle Mahr Ishaq Sial said the accused had been arrested and the police were looking into the complaint from all aspects.

Our Staff Reporter

