PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing at all-time high level of 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent.

A total of 1,164,794,139 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,057,104,968 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs39.776 billion against Rs39.556 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 290 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 179,225,089 shares at Rs8.85 per share, K-Electric with 64,868,271 shares at Rs5.40 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,868,271 shares at Rs2.73 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs126.71 per share price, closing at Rs19,494.84, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs51.21 rise in its per share price to Rs1,226.69.

KSE 100-index delivered an impressive 142% return over the past 17 months. This achievement reflects growing investor confidence, improved fiscal and monetary policies, and an increasingly conducive economic environment.

The rally comes amidst signs of cooling inflation and declining interest rates, which have boosted market liquidity and fueled unprecedented gains.

Over the past five years, Pakistan Stock Exchange has delivered an annual return of 20.9% in PKR terms and 7.7% in USD, underscoring its resilience and appeal.

Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX said, “KSE 100-index crossing the 100,000mark is a proud moment for Pakistan Stock Exchange and a testament to the trust of our investors and the progress of nation’s economy. While this milestone demonstrates the potential of our capital market, our focus is on driving sustainable growth and working towards increasing the depth of our market and ensuring it supports the broader economic objectives of the country. Expanding retail investor participation is a key priority, as it will foster inclusivity and resilience, enabling the market to grow alongside the nation’s economy.”

“The journey forward also requires broadening the base of listed companies, particularly from underrepresented sectors. By doing so, PSX aims to improve Pakistan’s market capitalization-to-GDP ratio, further complementing economic growth and increasing the market’s ability to attract long-term investments”

“Congratulations to all stakeholders on this remarkable accomplishment. Together, let us use this momentum to pave the way for long-term economic and financial success.”

Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori visited Pakistan Stock Exchange to celebrate this achievement and congratulate the PSX management. On arrival at PSX, he was welcomed by Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange, and the management team.