PTI issues list of missing supporters

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has released a list of supporters that it alleged were still missing since party protesters were cleared from Islamabad in a police crackdown.

Following their retreat from Islamabad’s Blue Area, PTI leaders alleged that a number of the party’s supporters had perished, allegedly due to firing by security personnel. While party sources were claiming the deaths of at least six people, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja claimed in a video message that around 20 party supporters lost their lives.

In a post on X on Thursday, the PTI issued what it said was a list of protesters who were either allegedly arrested or missing from just “only four constituencies of Peshawar”. The list included 11 party workers from PK-81 with six arrested and five missing, 13 from PK-83 with five arrested and eight missing and 15 from PK-75 and 11 from PK-73, all of whom were marked missing.

Earlier, the PTI stated that “a dozen innocent protesters were confirmed dead, hundreds remain missing, and thousands injured. Meanwhile, former president Arif Alvi also shared alarming scenes from Islamabad massacre in a post on X. Alleging open firing by the authorities on unarmed innocent people, the former president claimed: “In the morning roads were washed to remove all evidence of blood, thousands of bullet casings and bullets removed. Then to complete their colossal crime, hospital records were taken away, mortuaries were sealed and dead bodies hidden.”