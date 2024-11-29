PU, UK varsity sign MoU

LAHORE - The Punjab University and Brunel University of London have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research activities with joint efforts. In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was held at the PU VC office’s committee room here on Thursday. On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Dr Sean Holmes from Brunel University of London, Head PU School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present. According to the MoU, both the universities will jointly work to strengthen academic relations between institutions. They will work on academic resources, scholars, students exchange for study, research and training programs. PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the MoU will be benefiting for both the institutions. He stressed the need to enhance mutual cooperation for promotion of research among the institutions of both the countries. Dr Holmes expressed his gratitude and said it had been an amazing experience to work with the School of Communication Studies.