Punjab CM chairs meeting on flood management and urban drainage systems

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review the measures being taken to combat urban flooding, riverine floods, and hill torrents in the province.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for a comprehensive flood prevention plan to ensure the safety and protection of the public. She directed the authorities to take immediate action to address the ongoing flood-related issues in the province.

The Chief Minister also gave the go-ahead for the purchase of machinery to combat urban flooding. She emphasized the importance of cleaning flood routes under motorways, highways, and railway tracks to prevent blockages during heavy rains.

Furthermore, the meeting approved a proposal to lower the level of green belts along roads to ensure the efficient drainage of rainwater. It was also decided to ensure the timely cleaning and restoration of flood channels to minimize the risk of flooding in the future.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif called for the strict enforcement of existing laws aimed at preventing flooding, reiterating that the protection of citizens from flood hazards is a top priority.

In response to the challenges of urban flooding, the Chief Minister endorsed the suggestion to construct storage tanks in flood-affected cities to manage water levels. She emphasized the importance of improving the sewage system in cities, noting that many areas are affected by stagnant water due to poor drainage infrastructure.

"To prevent flooding, we must focus on improving the sewage system and prioritize its rehabilitation and enhancement," CM Maryam Nawaz stated.

She also directed authorities to prioritize the restoration and improvement of the sewage system to alleviate the suffering of the people during the rainy season.