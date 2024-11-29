Friday, November 29, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam approves outsourcing of solid waste services

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the outsourcing plan of solid waste management services across Punjab as she presided over a special meeting to review progress on the clean Punjab  programme on Thursday.  It was apprised during the meeting that  outsourcing of solid waste management services has been completed in 103 tehsils of Punjab while outsourcing process is ongoing expeditiously in additional 33 tehsils. The chief minister will formally launch a door-to-door waste collection campaign from 3rd December across Punjab. The meeting was told that trackers will be installed on the vehicles deputed to monitor cleanliness. Monitoring system will be established at the provincial, district and tehsil level. A 6-member monitoring committee will be constituted under the headship of Assistant Commissioners in every  tehsil. Suthra Punjab App will also be launched for the facilitation of people. It was also informed during the meeting that more than one lac people will be provided employment  owing to outsourcing of solid waste services. Additional 87 thousand employments will be generated due to outsourcing of the waste services. More than 21 thousand cleaning machinery and 83 thousand cleaning equipment will be provided. Door to door waste collection will be carried out from 15 lac houses of Lahore due to outsourcing of Solid Waste Management. It was further apprised in the meeting that cleanliness will be ensured in 500 markets and 400 villages of Lahore. 540 workers will be hired to ensure cleanliness measures in Lahore.10 loader rickshaws will be distributed in every union council of Lahore. The chief minister directed that equal cleanliness quality measures should be ensured in every street and town. She asserted, “Zero waste revolution will be implemented in Punjab. Strict monitoring of cleanliness should be carried out and stern action will be taken in case of committing any negligence.”She also appreciated cleanliness arrangements in Murree.

OUR STAFF REPORT

