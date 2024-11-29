Punjab, Balochistan Assemblies call for ban on PTI

In a significant political development, the Punjab Assembly and Balochistan Assembly have separately adopted resolutions urging a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing alleged anti-state activities and organized violence.

The Punjab Assembly resolution, moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt, accused PTI’s leadership, including its provincial chief executive and former first lady, of orchestrating attacks against the Federation. It claimed that these actions involved organized mobs causing widespread chaos, injuring law enforcement personnel, setting vehicles ablaze, and damaging public property.

The resolution further alleged that these events were part of a deliberate conspiracy to disrupt public order, resulting in an economic loss of PKR 190 billion in a single day. PTI was labeled an extremist organization, and the resolution called for its immediate ban to safeguard national stability.

Similarly, the Balochistan Assembly, under the chairmanship of Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, passed a joint resolution tabled by the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). It condemned PTI for inciting chaos, claiming the party’s actions had destabilized the country and sought to erode public confidence in state institutions.

The resolution also criticized a provincial chief minister’s alleged role in fueling discord against the Federation, deeming it a move that aligned with anti-state elements.

Both resolutions reflect growing calls from provincial lawmakers for decisive measures against PTI’s perceived disruptive activities.