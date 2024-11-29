Retiring DEO Dir Upper lauded for dedication

Dir upper - Deputy District Education Officer (DEO) Mohammad Iqbal retired after completing 60 years of service in the education department.

Mr Iqbal began his career on September 27, 1989, as a CT teacher after earning a master’s degree in International Relations. He served as a teacher until 2011, when he transitioned to the management cadre and was appointed Assistant Sub-Divisional Officer (ASDO) at the District Education Office, Dir Upper.

Over the years, he held key positions, including Sub-Divisional Education Officer in Sheringle, Kalkot, and Barawal. On January 17, 2023, he was promoted to Deputy District Education Officer, a role he fulfilled until his retirement.

Colleagues organized a farewell event in his honor, attended by numerous well-wishers. Speakers highlighted his efforts to increase enrollment in government schools and commended his positive relationships with staff and teachers.

During his tenure, Mr Iqbal earned recognition for his commitment to education and supportive demeanor, leaving a legacy of professionalism and dedication in the education sector.