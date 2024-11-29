Robbers snatch Rs5.5 million from citizen in Karachi’s Quaidabad

Karachi - CCTV footage has surfaced of a robbery in which Rs 5.5 million was snatched from an Easypaisa shop owner in the Quaidabad area. The incident took place on November 25 within the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station. The footage shows two armed robbers executing the heist in just 5 seconds. One of the robbers can be seen threatening the shop owner with a weapon, while the other grabs the cash-filled bag. The robbers, who were on a motorcycle, concealed their identities by wearing helmets.

According to Quaidabad police, the shop owner, Rashid, stated that he had Rs 3.5 million in his pockets and Rs 5.5 million in the bag, which he was on his way to deposit in the bank. The armed robbers fled with the bag containing Rs 5.5 million. A case has been registered at the Quaidabad police station, and further investigation is underway.

Previously an online food rider with the assistance of local residents, captured a robber and handed him over to the police. The incident took place near the Gulistan-e-Johar Chowrangi, located in the Shahrah-e-Faisal area, where the rider successfully foiled a robbery attempt.

A robber armed with a weapon tried to rob the food delivery rider, but the rider quickly raised an alarm, attracting nearby citizens to the scene. The citizens caught the robber and subjected him to severe physical assault before informing the police.

The police arrived at the scene, rescued the robber from the citizens’ custody, and took him to the station. This incident immediately gained attention in the area.

Qamber police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused

On the order of SSP Kambar Shahdadkot district Muhammad Kaleem, actions is being taken against the drug seller and under covered culprits on Thursday. Hashish has recovered from accused. SHO Naseerabad Police Station Inspector Naeem Ahmad Abro informed the groups that an action was taken on Naseerabad-Badh Road near Mond Waah. Police arrested an accused Kashif Ali Kumbhar after recovering eleven hundred grams of hashish from their possession. In another action, Saddar Inspector Zulfikar Ali Channa informed the patrolling police and police arrested another drug dealer Arshad Ali Magsi from Ghabi Dero area of color wah with 570 gram Hashish. Beside this, action are being taken against the undercover accused in serious cases. Bakht Ali Magsi, an absconding accused, was arrested from Warah Tehsil and he was wanted in two cases of Warah police station. While the arrested accused is being further investigated.