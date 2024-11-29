RTS commission forms committee for online services

Peshawar - The Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission has established a four-member committee to advance online public service provision, digitize data, and expand service delivery directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

A coordination meeting, attended by representatives from 14 provincial government institutions, was held at the RTS Commission office to discuss implementing the Right to Services Act.

The session emphasized integrating online systems, expanding service scope, and ensuring seamless public service delivery.

Chaired by RTS Commissioners Muhammad Asim Imam and Zakir Hussain Afridi, the meeting included officials from the RTS Commission and representatives from departments such as Local Government, Revenue, Excise and Taxation, Food, Forests, Health, Industries, and Labor. Deputy Director of the IT Board, Shakir Ullah, presented updates on online service delivery and outlined future plans, while other department representatives briefed on their respective online services.

A significant outcome was the formation of a four-member committee to create a centralized online system for provincial departments. The committee includes the RTS Commission’s Data Analyst, the IT Board’s Deputy Director and Assistant Director, and the Deputy Director of the Board of Revenue.

The RTS Commission is working to transition 80 public services online, with 17 services set to launch soon. Commissioner Zakir Afridi reaffirmed the commitment to accessible, transparent, and efficient service delivery, urging close collaboration among departments to improve service quality for the province’s citizens.