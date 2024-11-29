Friday, November 29, 2024
Ruling elites marginalizing political workers: Hafiz Naeem

Web Desk
3:55 PM | November 29, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the ruling elites on Friday, accusing them of attempting to turn Pakistan into a no-go zone for political activists.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rehman emphasized that all political parties have the legitimate right to protest in Islamabad, asserting that the people of Pakistan are the true stakeholders of the nation.

“We are already facing numerous challenges, yet you are pushing peaceful citizens towards violence by arming them,” he remarked.

