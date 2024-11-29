Ruling elites marginalizing political workers: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the ruling elites on Friday, accusing them of attempting to turn Pakistan into a no-go zone for political activists.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rehman emphasized that all political parties have the legitimate right to protest in Islamabad, asserting that the people of Pakistan are the true stakeholders of the nation.

“We are already facing numerous challenges, yet you are pushing peaceful citizens towards violence by arming them,” he remarked.