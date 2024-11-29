Rupee sheds 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.96. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 84 paisas to close at Rs292.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.74 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs350.19. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham And the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisas to close at Rs75.69 and Rs74.03 respectively.