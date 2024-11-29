Friday, November 29, 2024
Saif criticizes federal govt over D-Chowk incident

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, stated that the D-Chowk incident is being highlighted on both national and international platforms, including with international human rights organizations.  

He condemned the PML-N government, comparing the violence at D-Chowk to the Model Town incident, where pregnant women were reportedly targeted. He described these acts as oppression that history will not forget, asserting that sacrifices made for true freedom would not go in vain.  

Barrister Saif criticized the Federal Government for suppressing the public’s right to protest, labeling it a stain on democracy. “The State is responsible for protecting its citizens, but this government is robbing them of their rights,” he remarked.  

He emphasized the continuation of the movement for the release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners, alongside the restoration of the constitution and rule of law. Barrister Saif affirmed that Imran Khan resides in the hearts of the people, stating that removing him from their affections is impossible.  

Our Staff Reporter

