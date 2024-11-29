Friday, November 29, 2024
SC denies taking suo motu on Quetta child abduction

SC denies taking suo motu on Quetta child abduction
Shahid Rao
November 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court Thursday denied taking suo motu notice on the abduction of a child in Quetta.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard multiple cases.

Justice Mandokhail clarified that the case is already under consideration and rejected any notion that the Constitutional Bench had taken suo-motu notice of the incident.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan submitted a confidential progress report related to the abduction, and requested the bench to review it in chambers and informed about the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the child’s recovery.

The bench accepting the request examined the report in chambers.

When the bench resumed hearing after an interval, the Additional Advocate General Balochistan requested the court to intervene and end the ongoing sit-in in Quetta.

However, Justice Hilali said resolving such matters was the responsibility of the provincial administration and that the federal government could provide support if needed.

During the hearing, the child’s father pleaded for his child’s safe return. Justice Mandokhail told him that full cooperation would be extended from all sides, adding the Balochistan police chief had provided detailed information in chambers.

He said that certain details could not be disclosed at this stage to avoid compromising the investigation. The judge urged the media to refrain from excessive coverage, as it could endanger the child’s life.

Justice Amin stated that the case had not yet been resolved in the Supreme Court and that increasing pressure could put the child’s life at risk.

