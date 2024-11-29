SCCI president criticises govt delays in Tannery Zone development

SIALKOT - How can the Tannery Zone in Sialkot become operational given the lack of an electricity connection from GEPCO? The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ikram-ul-Haq stated that the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has recognised the Tannery Zone in Sialkot as a model, comparing it to those in Turkey and Egypt. He emphasised that not only is the Tannery Zone being developed according to international standards, but the funds received have also been utilised transparently. He shared these remarks during a conversation with journalists at his office in the Sialkot Chamber. Secretary of the Ittehad Group Mian Khalil, Member of the Sialkot Chamber Media Committee Junaid Aftab, Deputy Secretary of the Chamber Umair Ahmed, and Faizan Akbar were also present at the occasion. The SCCI president explained that the delay in the completion of the grid station in the Tannery Zone has hindered the supply of electricity to the leather production units. This is due to the government department’s failure to release funds for demand notices on time, resulting in an increase of over Rs500 million in outstanding payments. Additionally, the supply of Sui gas to the zone has not yet been activated, further disrupting construction activities. Despite these challenges and the uncertainty faced by tannery owners, construction work continues on more than 100 plots, thanks to the assurances given by the chamber administration.