SECP warns public not to deposit/invest funds with ‘IGIL Securities’

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified another illegal trading platform operating under the name “IGIL Securities”.

The platform is being promoted through social media and WhatsApp Groups falsely claiming to be a legitimate company and promising substantial returns on trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and international stock markets. The general public is informed that “IGIL Securities” is neither registered nor licensed by SECP to operate any platform for trading shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange or international stock exchanges.

Please note that trading in shares of listed companies and/or commodities is only allowed through SECP-licensed securities and futures brokers. A list of licensed brokers can be found at the following weblinks:

https://www.psx.com.pk/psx/resources-and-tools/TREC-Holders

https://pmex.com.pk/pmex-home/existing-trec-holders/

SECP warned the public not to deposit/invest funds with “IGIL Securities “ or any such other trading platform in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement.