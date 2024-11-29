Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Several flights called off at Karachi Airport

Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Several flights were cancelled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to technical and operational reasons on Thursday. According to flight schedule, Karachi to Lahore SereneAir flight ER-524 has been called off while Karachi to Islamabad SereneAir flight ER-504 was also suspended. Moreover, Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 has been cancelled while Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-143,145 also cancelled. Further, Karachi to Islamabad AirBlue flight PA-208 has also been cancelled.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024