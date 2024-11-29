Several flights called off at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Several flights were cancelled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to technical and operational reasons on Thursday. According to flight schedule, Karachi to Lahore SereneAir flight ER-524 has been called off while Karachi to Islamabad SereneAir flight ER-504 was also suspended. Moreover, Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 has been cancelled while Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-143,145 also cancelled. Further, Karachi to Islamabad AirBlue flight PA-208 has also been cancelled.