Shadab Khan’s all-round brilliance guides Delhi Bulls to victory

Shadab Khan's all-round brilliance guides Delhi Bulls to victory
Web Sports Desk
8:51 PM | November 29, 2024
Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan delivered a match-winning performance as the Delhi Bulls secured a crucial win against the Chennai Brave Jaguars in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. 

Supported by UAE's rising talent Muhammad Rohid, the Bulls produced a clinical display with both bat and ball at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Rohid impressed with a stellar spell, claiming three wickets for just 16 runs in his two overs. Shadab Khan added to the pressure with a tidy performance, taking 1/14 in his single over. Their combined efforts restricted the Jaguars to 97/5 in their 10 overs.

Chasing 98, Delhi Bulls got off to a flying start, thanks to a 74-run opening stand between James Vince and Tom Banton. However, a mini-collapse saw two quick wickets fall, shifting the momentum momentarily. Shadab Khan then stepped up in style, smashing an unbeaten 20 off just 6 balls, including two boundaries and a six, to steer the Bulls to a six-wicket victory.

Web Sports Desk

