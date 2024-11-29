Shopkeeper booked for selling pesticides without licence

SIALKOT - Sadr Daska police team booked a shopkeeper for selling agricultural pesticides without licence at his shop. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the team alongwith Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control Dr Maqsood Ahmed raided in Raja Ghumnah area and held Muhammad Ismail, owner of Gohar Traders who was selling pesticides without licence. The team also recovered a large quantity of agricultural pesticides worth Rs550,000 from his possession. On the report of the Deputy Director Pest Warning, police registered a case and started investigation.