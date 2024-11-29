Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the concerned authorities to complete the K-IV extension water project by next year to ensure a steady water supply to Karachi.

The directive was given during a meeting on the project, chaired by the Chief Minister in Karachi today.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the K-IV extension project will be completed at a cost of over seventy-one billion rupees, with financial cooperation from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed that a tender be issued for the establishment of a 132 KV grid station as part of the project’s requirements.

The K-IV extension project is a critical initiative aimed at addressing Karachi's growing water demands and improving the city’s water infrastructure.