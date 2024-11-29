Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year
Web Desk
4:24 PM | November 29, 2024
National

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the concerned authorities to complete the K-IV extension water project by next year to ensure a steady water supply to Karachi.

The directive was given during a meeting on the project, chaired by the Chief Minister in Karachi today.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the K-IV extension project will be completed at a cost of over seventy-one billion rupees, with financial cooperation from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed that a tender be issued for the establishment of a 132 KV grid station as part of the project’s requirements.

The K-IV extension project is a critical initiative aimed at addressing Karachi's growing water demands and improving the city’s water infrastructure.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024