Six new judicial officers take oath

LAHORE - Six newly-appointed judicial officers of Punjab’s district judiciary took the oath of their office on Thursday at a ceremony, held in the Lahore High Court (LHC). LHC Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum administered the oath. The appointees include two additional district and sessions judges — Muhammad Basit Jamil and Maria Zaman — and four civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates — Ansah Yousaf, Noshaba Mushtaq, Intesam Safir, and Ahmad Hussain. Prominent figures attending the ceremony included LHC Registrar Abhar Gul Khan, Director General Judicial and Case Management Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, Session Judge Human Resources Muhammad Anwarul Haq, and Director General District Judiciary Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan. Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum congratulated the new judicial officers and urged them to fulfill their duties with dedication, integrity, and diligence.