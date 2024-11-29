SNGPL supplying gas to consumers with adequate pressure

LAHORE - SNGPL shall continue to supply gas to the consumers during the winters particularly in the peak demand hours. All efforts are being undertaken in the matter. Moreover, gas is being supplied with adequate pressure and currently there is no issue of low pressure in any area. In case of gas pressure complaints faced by esteemed consumers, please immediately call at 1199 for immediate rectification of the issue. Every effort is being undertaken to resolve the issues faced by consumers on priority basis.