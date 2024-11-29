Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SNGPL supplying gas to consumers with adequate pressure

PR
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  SNGPL shall continue to supply gas to the consumers during the winters particularly in the peak demand hours. All efforts are being undertaken in the matter. Moreover, gas is being supplied with adequate pressure and currently there is no issue of low pressure in any area. In case of gas pressure complaints faced by esteemed consumers, please immediately call at 1199 for immediate rectification of the issue. Every effort is being undertaken to resolve the issues faced by consumers on priority basis.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024