Supreme court resolves 4,372 cases in a month, highlights judicial reforms

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released its monthly performance report, showcasing significant progress in reducing the backlog of pending cases.

Between October 28 and November 29, the apex court resolved 4,372 cases, while 1,853 new cases were filed during the same period.

The report credited this achievement to the dedicated efforts of the Chief Justice and the judiciary, highlighting judicial reforms as a key priority.

The court reiterated its commitment to minimizing delays in the justice system and ensuring the timely resolution of cases.