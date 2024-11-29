Tessori visits PSX, greets nation over crossing benchmark of 100000 points

Karachi - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday congratulated the nation, government, military leadership and the business community on the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossing the highest level of benchmark of KSE-100 Index to over 100,000 points for the first time in the history of the Stock market.

Governor Sindh also visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange and extended greetings to business leaders over this unprecedented achievement.

Speaking to media at PSX, Governor Kamran Tessori said, “The credit for the high trading volume in the stock market goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir because the Army Chief is keen to strengthen the country’s economy while securing the country’s borders.”

He appealed to investors specially overseas Pakistanis to invest their capital in Stock market and he himself would invest his capital. Governor invited Pakistan Stick Exchange leadership to visit Governor House and inspect 50 thousands young students receiving IT education and share Stock Market’s achievements with them. He also called upon political leaders including opposition to come up to the same page as far as economy was concerned.

He said crossing of 100000 points by Pakistan Stock Exchange would pave the way for economic stability of Pakistan which is the need of the hour.

Referring his meetings with the Ambassadors of GCC as well as other countries at Governor House, Kamran Tessori said that they wanted to enhance their investment but they were concerned over political stability.

He said this was his first visit to Stock Exchange after assuming office as Governor Sindh and vowed to keep visiting the PSX.

He also encouraged business community to come forward and invest their capital and make country’s economy strong.