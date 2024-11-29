The war in the Middle East has not ceased; it has merely shifted its focus and priorities temporarily. While the ceasefire in Lebanon was being lauded across social media, reports surfaced of the Syrian Free Army and other Syrian rebel factions resuming a swift offensive against Syrian government forces near Aleppo. These groups are also targeting Russian forces stationed in the area, reportedly advancing to within a few kilometres of the city centre. This development cannot be viewed in isolation; it must be understood as part of the broader and ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

This latest offensive is spearheaded by a coalition of fighters drawn from various factions, including Turkish and Kurdish mercenaries, former Al-Qaeda members, and rebranded ex-ISIS militants. These groups, now consolidated under a new banner, aim to weaken Bashar al-Assad’s regime, diminish Iranian influence in the region, and disrupt the critical supply routes between Iran and Lebanon that pass through Iraq and Syria. The broader strategy appears to involve isolating Hezbollah by cutting off its support network, taking Syria out of the equation, and then turning back to confront Hezbollah anew.

This is not a coincidence. The offensive was launched from Turkish-controlled territories near Aleppo, reflecting a coordinated effort. In the lead-up to the attack, the United States and Israel conducted extensive bombings of the Syrian capital and other key locations, further softening resistance.

The timing and nature of the offensive were accompanied by a familiar pattern: celebratory messaging from pro-Israel accounts that had earlier championed the IDF’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon. These reactions underscore the continuation of the Middle Eastern conflict, now manifesting on a different front.

The war has not ended. It has simply taken a new form, altering its tracks while pursuing the same entrenched objectives.