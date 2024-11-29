The Way Forward

In the wake of the Islamabad protests, conflicting claims have flooded social media about what transpired that night. Many of these assertions are unverified and often exaggerated to align with particular narratives. For instance, the claim that over 200 people were killed in a so-called massacre is clearly exaggerated and should be treated as such. Conversely, assertions that there were no injuries at all are equally misleading and an attempt to obscure the truth.

As a nation, our focus should not be on endlessly revisiting the events of that night—an exercise that will only breed further division and confusion. Instead, we must work towards ensuring that future protests do not escalate into violent confrontations. The path forward is clear.

The government must acknowledge that protests are an integral part of democracy and a constitutionally protected right. As such, the PTI should be allowed to stage its protests without undue interference. A practical solution would be to designate areas specifically equipped to handle large crowds and permit PTI to hold its rallies there freely. Around the world, opposition parties collaborate with government authorities to minimise disruption during protests. Pakistan must adopt a similar approach, ensuring PTI has the space to voice its concerns while maintaining public order.

On the other hand, PTI must adhere to the boundaries set for such protests. It is critical that demonstrations do not encroach upon sensitive areas housing vital state institutions. This mutual understanding would strike a balance, allowing both parties to achieve their aims while upholding the dignity of the democratic process.

Ultimately, the goal should be to reintegrate PTI into parliamentary proceedings. The absence of the opposition has reduced parliament to a rubber-stamp body, undermining its democratic function. By facilitating PTI’s return, the government can revitalise the parliamentary system, providing a legitimate platform for debates, grievances, and objections.

This is a time for compromise, ensuring that incidents like the one in Islamabad are not repeated. A commitment to dialogue, restraint, and respect for democratic norms will pave the way for a more stable and inclusive political future.