Three-day heavy traffic ban imposed in Lahore to combat smog

The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy transport into Lahore for three days, including today, tomorrow, and Sunday. This move is aimed at addressing the city's growing smog issue.

As part of the enforcement, no heavy vehicles, including loader tractors and trolleys, will be allowed to enter the city during this period. To ensure compliance, law enforcement personnel will be deployed at 12 major entry and exit points of the city under the supervision of DSPs.

Vehicles that are deemed unsafe, such as those emitting excessive black smoke, or those lacking a fitness certificate, will also be barred from entering. However, essential services, including petrol, medical supplies, food items, and passenger vehicles, will be allowed entry after thorough inspection.

Amara Athar, a spokesperson for the government, emphasized that the authorities are committed to ensuring the full implementation of the ban and urged transporters to adhere to the government's instructions for the sake of public health and the environment. "We must all work together to eliminate environmental pollution," she stated.

In addition to this ban, Lahore's Traffic Police is conducting a heavy crackdown on vehicles that are emitting excessive smoke, with fines amounting to millions of rupees being imposed daily. Hundreds of vehicles are being impounded as part of this operation.

The city has also established 41 anti-smog squads to carry out inspections and actions against violators. This year alone, over 62,000 heavy vehicles, 13,000 tractor trolleys, and 16,000 cars and motorcycles have been fined for smog-related offenses.

Authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to improving air quality and reducing pollution across the city.