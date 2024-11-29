Time to Care About Mother Earth

The pressing need to address natural disasters, particularly earthquakes, has been overshadowed by other global challenges like climate change and droughts. While climate crises are gaining attention, the recurrence of earthquakes highlights the urgency of focused action.

Fields like seismology require greater research and investment. The world needs more skilled seismologists to advance earthquake prediction and mitigation. Human activities have long impacted Earth’s stability, and unchecked exploitation of natural resources exacerbates these risks.

My native region in Tamil Nadu, rich in rivers, mountains, and forests, stands as a testament to the benefits of sustainable practices. However, memories of the 2004 tsunami underscore the devastation caused by neglecting disaster preparedness. Nations in earthquake-prone regions, including Nepal, Pakistan, and India, must collaborate on disaster management. Technological advances, public awareness, and effective forecasting are crucial to reducing the impact of such calamities.

Protecting Mother Earth demands reforestation, conservation, and sustainable practices. By prioritising these efforts, we can mitigate the effects of natural disasters and safeguard the planet for future generations.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.