Friday, November 29, 2024
Two criminal gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH - The Rangpur police busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from them during a crackdown on Thursday. Under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Husnain Raza, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals and busted two notorious criminal gangs Mukhtar alias Makha and Amrana gangs. The police have also arrested four members of these gangs including the ring leaders Mukhtar alias Makha, Muhammad Amir alias Amrana, Nawaz and Khizar Abbas. The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs5.2 million and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing dozens of cases from the arrested criminals. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

Staff Reporter

