Two labourers killed in Swat mine trolley accident

Monitoring Report
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  At least two laborers lost their lives in an accident at an emerald mine in Mingora city, Swat district, on Thursday when the rope of a trolley carrying them broke.  

According to Mingora police, the laborers, identified as Hussain Zada and Kher Gul, were descending into the mine via a trolley when its rope snapped, causing them to crash into the side walls of the shaft. Both were retrieved from the mine but were found dead.  

The deceased laborers, residents of Shangla district, were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Monitoring Report

