Two suspected militants killed in shootout with police

Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with police on Thursday after they opened fire on a police patrol while riding a motorcycle.

According to police, the suspects initiated the attack, prompting officers to respond with retaliatory fire. Both suspects sustained injuries during the exchange and died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased were history-sheeters involved in multiple attacks on police personnel across the city.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene following the incident and directed authorities to tighten security in the area. Although a police vehicle was damaged in the exchange, no officers were injured.

The bodies of the suspects were transported to a hospital for autopsy and identification, as authorities continue their investigation.









