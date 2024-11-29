Vintage cars show and jeep race arranged for KP

Peshawar - Preparations are complete for the 15th Annual Vintage and Classic Car Show, scheduled to take place tomorrow at Peshawar Services Club. The event will feature over 50 vintage vehicles, including models from 1935 to 1980, and attract car enthusiasts from cities across the country, such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

Organized by the KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover, the event will include a rally starting in Peshawar and passing through Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Moro, and the Thar Desert, culminating in Karachi. Participants will also drive through historic sites like Balahisar Fort and Hund Swabi, where a 4x4 Jeep race is planned.

Among the vehicles on display will be classic models such as Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, VW, Land Rover, 4x4 Jeeps, and motorcycles. Traditional cultural performances, including Khattak dance and rubab music, will complement the event’s festive atmosphere.

Additionally, the KPCTA, Frontier 4x4 Club, and Land Rover Club are organizing the 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on December 1 at Hund Swabi. This thrilling event will feature over 100 jeeps competing on a challenging 5-kilometer track combining rocky terrain and the fast-moving waters of the Indus River.

The race, starting at 10:00 AM, will conclude at 1:00 PM and include three categories: Category A (0 to 2500cc), Category B (2500cc and above), and an open Category C. The events aim to promote adventure tourism and water sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.