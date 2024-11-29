Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held

FAISALABAD - A day-long workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions was held under the aegis of Department of Law at Government College University Faisalabad here. The aim of the workshop was to provide awareness to parents, teachers and students regarding anti-drug measures in society and its prevention in educational institutions. Chairman Law Department Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Representative Anti-Narcotics Punjab Syed Salman, President Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Zafar Iqbal and other faculty members and students participated in the workshop.

On this occasion, Dr Ghulam Murtaza explained the social, economic and environmental damages caused by the use of drugs and said that under the leadership of VC Prof Dr Rauf Azam, strict measures are being taken to clean the varsity of all kinds of narcotic substances.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in using drugs within the limits of the university.

Famous psychologist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar provided awareness regarding the negative effects caused by drugs on the human body as well as mental health.

Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Syed Salman and others also spoke on the occasion.