The body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered on Friday in the fields near the Khudian police station.

The boy was allegedly raped before being killed, according to details.

The victim’s father stated, "My 10-year-old son Asif was missing for four hours." He left for Asr prayer and did not return. His body was discovered in the fields."

The local police and a forensic team have arrived at the scene, according to a police spokesperson, who adds that it is too early to say whether the boy was raped or not.