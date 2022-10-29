Share:

SARGODHA - The police claimed on Friday to have arrested 17 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them. A spokes­man for police said, the teams of various po­lice stations conducted raids and arrested ac­cused identified as Nav­eed, Mohsin, Adnan, Shaukat, Toufail, Ejaz, Shahid, Bashir, Nou­man, Liaquat, Noman, Akraam, Rashid, Umer, Amaan, Bilal and Azhar besides recovering one-kilogram hashish and 18 pistols from their possession. Meanwhile, Bhagtawala police con­ducted a raid and ar­rested three alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them. They were identified as Wahid, Asghar and Waleed. Cases have been registered against them.