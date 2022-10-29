Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least six persons, including five children sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a school van here on Friday near Chatri Chowk on Qadeer Khan Road. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue team after receiving information about the accident rushed to the site and rescued the injured namely Abdullah (39 years), son of Anwar Shah, Arma (13 years) d/o Tanveer, Hamna (11 years) d/o Khubaib, Fatima (18 years) d/o Safdar, Umm-e-Hani (10 years) d/o Kaleem and Sharjeel (17 years) s/o Yaseen.

The injured were provided first-aid on the site while the injured driver was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. As per details, the accident occurred near Chatri Chowk when a speeding bus collided with five vehicles including the school van.