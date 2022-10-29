Share:

LAHORE - Abdullah Ansar from Karachi Golf Club (KGC) took lead on the first day of the 22nd Paragon Sindh Amateur Golf Championship that teed off on Friday at Karachi Golf Club. Abdullah Ansar is leading with 73-one over par while Arsalan Khan of the same club along with Qasim Ali khan of Gymkhana Club are jointly following Abdullah with 75 - three over par. Danyal Khan from KGC is holding fourth position on day one. In the veteran’s category, Major Rizwan Farooq of DHA is leading with 40 – four over nine holes. He is followed by Rehan Mirza with 41 – five over nine holes. Col Shahid Mahboob is leading in over 75 years category with 39 – over five holes. The final round will be played tomorrow (Sunday). The weather and visibility on Friday at KGC were helpful. Defending champion Yashal Shah is not competing due to his participation at Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship in Thailand.