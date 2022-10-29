Share:

ISLAMABAD - A­bid Zuberi of the Profession­al Group, famously known as Hamid Khan Group, on Friday notched the president’s slot of the Supreme Court Bar As­sociation of Pakistan (SCBAP) for 2022-23. Abid Zuberi se­cured 1,347 votes against his rival Khalid Javed of Asma Ja­hangir’s Independent Group who obtained 1,148 votes. Both candidates belong to Sindh. At Islamabad station, Abid Zuberi secured 251 votes, while Khalid secured 227 votes. Among the inde­pendent candidates for the president in Islamabad, Kha­waja Naveed Ahmed, Moham­mad Khalil Dogar and Syed Ja­meel Ahmed got only one vote each and another indepen­dent candidate Yusuf Maulvi got only two votes. Polling sta­tions were simultaneously set up at 12 stations across the country for the SCBAP elec­tions. The final results from all these stations with the sig­natures of the Chief Election Commission would be an­nounced later.