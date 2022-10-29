Share:

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab on Saturday arrested former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in Lahore.

ACE Punjab had summoned Dost Mazari on the charge of grabbing government land, and Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari, and Moazzam Mazari were also summoned.

According to the reports, Mazari had been issued notices twice but he did not appear before the investigators, adding that today the former deputy speaker was also summoned again at 1 pm but he did not appear.