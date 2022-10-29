Share:

FAISALABAD - Additional District & Session Judge (AD&SJ) Ijaz Ahmed on Friday visited the Central Jail and released 18 pris­oners involved in petty cases.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar briefed the judicial officers about ad­ministrative and security measures.

The AD&SJ visited the jail hospital and inquired about health of under-treatment prisoners. He also checked food quality in the kitchen, and lis­tened to problems of prisoners.

PHA COMPLETES PLANTATION OF 50,000 SAPLINGS

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 50,000 saplings during the current month.

PHA Director General Naeemullah Bhatti said on Friday that new plants were being planted along roads, in green belts and parks to convert the city lush green besides providing a pleasant environment to people.

He said maximum facilities, includ­ing swings for children, installation of colourful lights, and paint work, were being ensured in parks. He added that flower beds were also be­ing prepared in different areas which would give a beautiful look to the city.

TRAFFIC POLICE LAUNCH ANTI-SMOG AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The City Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign in connection with possible smog and fog in days to come. An education unit of the traffic police is providing awareness about preventive measures for safety of people from effects of smog.

A special anti-smog squad has also been constituted which will work with teams of the environment de­partment. CTO Mian Muhammad Ak­mal said on Friday that DSPs traffic and sector incharges had been issued directions in this regard. He also ap­pealed to people to play their role in an anti-smog campaign and extend coordination with the traffic police and the environment department