A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar having a heated argument on the containter during the long march is circulating on social media.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also present at the container when arguments between Umar with two other party leaders Azhar and Sheikh Imtiaz took place.

The video was also shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) official Twitter page.

Responding to the rumors that the PTI leaders were arguing on numbers of participants in the march, Asad Umar clarified that someone commented that Asad Umar is angry with the local leaders as to why the number of participants is low, but no voice is being heard in the video clip.

Asad Umar said that the matter occurred due to the malfunction of the generator involved in the march, the second generator was stuck in the vehicles participating in the march, the generator was facing delay in reaching the container.

PTI Secretary General further said that we are very happy to see the enthusiasm and passion of the people of Lahore.