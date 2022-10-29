ISLAMABAD - Background discussions with senior government and security officials a day after the unprecedented presser by two senior generals revealed that the decision to lay aside conventional restraint “was planned to inject reality in post-truth era.”
“The DG ISI was forced to break cover for telling the truth to public for this reason,” a senior security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “While no Intelligence Chief ever does a presser, no country undergoes an onslaught of lies by its political leaders like Pakistan, the official asserted.
“Extra ordinary scenario is always handled by extra ordinary steps,” the official said.
Senior officials regretted that the former prime minister is twisting the truth regarding the diplomatic cypher to gain political mileage.
“While Armed forces have rendered huge sacrifices in recent times, his stance is an attempt to create a mistrust between masses and armed forces is exactly what our enemies desire,” another official said.
“The fact that the PTI leader has been calling the military leadership with derogatory names is reflection on how his antics have polluted the political environment,” the official said. The press conference by DG ISI and DG ISPR also laid bare the fact that Imran Khan, like a typical politician, can twist the higher principles and standards that he claims to stand for.
“Unnecessary dragging COAS and Army in to his speeches are aimed at selling his popular narrative despite being far from reality,” the security official said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also noted Friday that the former prime minister damaged Pakistan’s international relations due to his poor diplomatic skill. PM Sharif said that Imran Khan’s current rhetoric against US is equally damaging the country’s interests. Security officials assert that the ISI is the first line of defence of the country and the spy agency will never drift away from watching out Pakistan’s interests. “Blame of involvement of the security agencies in Arshad Sharif’s killings is a baseless accusation,” the security official said in the background briefing.
While Imran Khan, being a political person, has the liberty to make up any narrative or stance, the same is not available to military and ISI as both are bound to work on facts and not assumptions.
“Both entities also do not enjoy the liberty of responding each time lies are spread. This limitation is being exploited by PTI to the fullest and people are expected to differentiate between the two,” the official said.
PTI methodology of politics is based on creating division and friction in society.
Imran Khan has been meeting military leadership and putting demands which were highly unconstitutional in nature, the Friday press conference revealed. The presser made it clear that the Military leadership has decided for apolitical role for military and has vowed to maintain that posture and no enticement can trigger a negative role. Officials say that while all freedoms of speech and protest are to be respected as per constitutional liberties, no one will be allowed to destabilise the country, damage public property or create a law and order situation.