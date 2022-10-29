Share:

ISLAMABAD - Background discussions with senior government and security officials a day after the unprecedented presser by two senior generals revealed that the decision to lay aside conventional restraint “was planned to inject reali­ty in post-truth era.”

“The DG ISI was forced to break cover for telling the truth to pub­lic for this reason,” a senior securi­ty official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “While no Intel­ligence Chief ever does a presser, no country undergoes an onslaught of lies by its political leaders like Paki­stan, the official asserted.

“Extra ordinary scenario is always handled by extra ordinary steps,” the official said.

Senior officials regretted that the former prime minister is twisting the truth regarding the diplomatic cy­pher to gain political mileage.

“While Armed forces have ren­dered huge sacrifices in recent times, his stance is an attempt to create a mistrust between masses and armed forces is exactly what our enemies desire,” another official said.

“The fact that the PTI leader has been calling the military leadership with derogatory names is reflection on how his antics have polluted the po­litical environment,” the official said. The press conference by DG ISI and DG ISPR also laid bare the fact that Im­ran Khan, like a typical politician, can twist the higher principles and stan­dards that he claims to stand for.

“Unnecessary dragging COAS and Army in to his speeches are aimed at selling his popular narrative despite being far from reality,” the security official said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also noted Friday that the former prime minister damaged Pakistan’s interna­tional relations due to his poor diplo­matic skill. PM Sharif said that Imran Khan’s current rhetoric against US is equally damaging the country’s in­terests. Security officials assert that the ISI is the first line of defence of the country and the spy agency will never drift away from watching out Pakistan’s interests. “Blame of in­volvement of the security agencies in Arshad Sharif’s killings is a baseless accusation,” the security official said in the background briefing.

While Imran Khan, being a politi­cal person, has the liberty to make up any narrative or stance, the same is not available to military and ISI as both are bound to work on facts and not assumptions.

“Both entities also do not enjoy the liberty of responding each time lies are spread. This limitation is being exploited by PTI to the fullest and people are expected to differentiate between the two,” the official said.

PTI methodology of politics is based on creating division and fric­tion in society.

Imran Khan has been meeting mili­tary leadership and putting demands which were highly unconstitution­al in nature, the Friday press confer­ence revealed. The presser made it clear that the Military leadership has decided for apolitical role for mili­tary and has vowed to maintain that posture and no enticement can trig­ger a negative role. Officials say that while all freedoms of speech and pro­test are to be respected as per con­stitutional liberties, no one will be allowed to destabilise the country, damage public property or create a law and order situation.