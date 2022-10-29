Share:

Rawalpindi-Security personnel moved Raja Arshad Mehmood, a land mafia king who was convicted in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case, from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Central Prison in Karachi amid tight security, informed sources on Friday. The murder convict-cum-hardcore criminal was shifted to Karachi for a probe in a case related to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), they said.

The murder convict Raja Arshad Mehmood was moved to jail in Karachi after permission of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Sindh Home Department, they said. Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ijaz Asghar, however, when contacted, confirmed the shifting of hardcore criminal from Adiala Jail to Central Prison in Karachi.

Last week, judge of an Islamabad District and Sessions Court sentenced three criminals including Raja Arshad Mehmood to life imprisonment in the Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder case. The accused were produced before the court where Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani read the judgment.

After six years of the brutal murder of a barrister, the court announced its verdict stating that the prosecution has proved its case against the accused persons, namely Raja Arshad Mehmood, Noman Yaqoob and Raja Hashim Khan aka Hashu.

It may be noted that Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on August 15, 2016 in the limits of Police Station Shalimar in a firing incident in Islamabad. Police held three accused in connection with the murder case after filing a case.